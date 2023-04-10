Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Italy
Published

Former Italian pemier Silvio Berlusconi's condition is progressively improving, doctor says

Berlusconi's doctors observed a 'progressive and constant improvement'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The condition of former Italian premier Silvio Berlucsconi, hospitalized in intensive care for a lung infection, is progressively improving, allowing for "cautious optimism," his doctors said Monday.

Berlusconi, 86, was taken Wednesday to the intensive care unit at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital. Doctors revealed that the media tycoon and three-time premier has had a chronic form of leukemia for some time.

Monday’s new health bulletin, signed by Berlusconi’s doctors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, said they observed a "progressive and constant improvement" in his condition.

FORMER ITALIAN PREMIER SILVIO BERLUSCONI SAYS HE'LL 'ONCE AGAIN' RECOVER FOLLOWING LEUKEMIA DIAGNOSIS

Silvio Berlusconi comes out of a voting booth before casting his ballot at a polling station in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 25, 2022. Berlusconi's health is improving after being hospitalized last Wednesday. 

Silvio Berlusconi comes out of a voting booth before casting his ballot at a polling station in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 25, 2022. Berlusconi's health is improving after being hospitalized last Wednesday.  (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File )

ITALY'S BERLUSCONI REPORTEDLY IN ICU WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESS

They added that antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory treatments are "producing the expected results, allowing us to express a cautious optimism."

Over the past few days, Berlusconi has been constantly visited by relatives and friends, who expressed optimism over his recovery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Berlusconi has a history of heart problems, and in 2020 he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia.