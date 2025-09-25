Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in Libya corruption case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of criminal conspiracy in a scheme to finance his 2007 presidential campaign with Libyan funds, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The ruling marks the first time in modern French history that a former president will serve time behind bars.

The court in Paris said Sarkozy, 70, would not be taken into custody immediately, but will begin serving his sentence on a date to be determined later.

"If they absolutely want me to sleep in prison, I will sleep in prison. But with my head held high. I am innocent. This injustice is a scandal," Sarkozy said outside the courthouse with his wife, singer and model Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, according to AP.

"What they humiliated today is France," he insisted.

The panel of judges found Sarkozy guilty of criminal association between 2005 and 2007, when he served as interior minister.

He was also found guilty of permitting close aides to seek campaign money from Libya in exchange for diplomatic favors and during the rule of late dictator Muammar Gaddafi .

He was however acquitted of three other charges, including passive corruption and illegal campaign financing.

In court, chief judge, Nathalie Gavarino also said the conspiracy aimed "to prepare an act of corruption at the highest possible level in the event that you were elected President of the Republic," AP reported.

She also described the facts as "exceptionally serious" and damaging to public trust in democratic institutions.

Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, had rejected the allegations during the three-month trial, calling them an "idea" pushed by aides without his approval.

"I am being convicted for supposedly allowing my staff to pursue the idea - the idea of illegal financing," he said.

Two of Sarkozy’s longtime allies were also convicted Thursday.

Former Interior Minister Brice Hortefeux received a two-year sentence to be served under electronic monitoring.

Claude Guéant, Sarkozy's ex-chief of staff, was sentenced to six years in prison but spared immediate incarceration for health reasons.

Judges said the men had secretly met with Libyan intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senoussi, brother-in-law of Moammar Gadhafi, as part of a "corruption pact."

The court also noted it could not prove Libyan funds directly reached Sarkozy’s campaign but said French law allows conviction if corrupt intent is established, even without a financial transfer.

Sarkozy has since vowed to appeal.

The case traces back to 2011, when Libyan officials claimed Tripoli funneled millions of euros to Sarkozy’s campaign.

He has also faced multiple legal battles since leaving office, including separate convictions for corruption and illegal campaign financing.