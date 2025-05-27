Fit for a king? Ex-Prime Minister Trudeau wears sneakers to see King Charles' throne speech

If diplomacy is theater, Justin Trudeau walked onstage in costume to greet royalty.

The former Canadian prime minister made a head-turning entrance at Tuesday’s regal proceedings in Ottawa, attending King Charles III’s historic Speech from the Throne, not in the expected leather brogues or polished Oxfords but rather in a pair of turquoise and orange Adidas Gazelles.

A sartorial choice that might fly in more casual settings, perhaps less so in the Senate chamber, especially when royalty are in the room.



While Trudeau made headlines for his choice of footwear, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were in Canada for a significant two-day visit, his first since becoming monarch in 2022.

The king, 76, is currently undergoing cancer treatment and has kept a limited schedule, but the decision to travel to Ottawa was widely seen as a symbolic gesture of support for Canada during a time of tension.

The visit follows repeated comments by President Donald Trump suggesting that Canada could become the 51st state of the United States, remarks that were publicly rejected by Canadian leaders.

Prime Minister Mark Carney invited the king to open Canada’s 45th session of Parliament, making him the first monarch to do so since Queen Elizabeth II in 1977. Carney has previously stated that Canada "is not for sale now, not for sale ever," a message echoed by Canada’s envoy to the U.K., Ralph Goodale, who said the king’s visit "reinforces the power and the strength of that message."



During his address in the Senate chamber, King Charles emphasized Canada’s independence and resilience. "The true north is indeed strong and free," he said.

Charles, who also held private meetings with Carney and Governor General Mary Simon, serves as Canada’s head of state, as he does for 14 other commonwealth realms. The visit comes at a time when U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is pursuing closer ties with the Trump administration on trade and international issues, including Ukraine.

While the ceremonial aspects of the visit drew attention, the event reinforced Canada’s current position on the world stage and the role of the monarchy in reinforcing that status.

Fashion-wise, Trudeau’s sneakers were at least en vogue, literally. British Vogue recently dubbed the Adidas Gazelle a perennial fashion staple, noting its '70s-inspired silhouette and quiet-cool profile.

In an April 2024 article titled "Why Our Obsession With Adidas Gazelles Shows No Sign of Fading," Joy Montgomery called the shoe a "fashion trainer" with timeless appeal, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to royal protocol.

One onlooker quipped, "Justin Trudeau’s shoes, today, at Parliament! Also in Parliament today – King Charles," tweeted @margareta_matis.

Emily Ferguson chimed in with a glancing blow: "Retirement runners perhaps..?"

As if the message was unclear, Dimitris Soudas, former communications chief to Stephen Harper, delivered his verdict with silence: "I don’t know what to say."



In a room filled with governors general, premiers, Indigenous leaders, and military honors, Trudeau's Adidas suede also made its presence known.

King Charles opened the speech with a land acknowledgment and moved swiftly to emphasize Canada’s "unique identity" and "enduring sovereignty," subtle echoes of Prime Minister Carney’s recent message to Trump.

Charles’s address, written mostly by the Canadian government but peppered with his own flourishes, pointed to ambitious economic goals.

"Every time I come to Canada … a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream, and from there straight to my heart," he said.

Meanwhile, Trudeau found himself seated next to Harper, his old political rival, and the two were seen in animated conversation, hands flying. It is unknown what they were discussing.



To quote a different king, "Well, you can do anything, but stay off of my blue suede shoes."



