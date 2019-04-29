Fire ignites in forest that inspired Winnie the Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood

A fire broke out in the forest that inspired “Winnie the Pooh” on Sunday evening, according to local fire and rescue services.

About 14 acres of the Ashdown Forest, in the southern part of the United Kingdom, burned overnight, the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The Ashdown Forest is said to have inspired the Hundred Acre Wood, the fictional home of the stuffed teddy bear created by children’s writer A.A. Milne.

Milne, who had a home just north of Ashdown, was inspired to write his children’s books after watching his son, Christopher Robin, playing with his toys in the woods.

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was under control by Monday morning, but firefighters remained on the scene.

Fire service spokesman Andrew Gausden told the BBC that the fire did not appear to have been started deliberately. He said it spread quickly through dry undergrowth.

"It's unusual to have a fire of this size at night. This seems to have caught hold before people noticed the fire," he told the outlet.

Ashdown Ranger forest ranger Chris Sutton told the BBC that animals and insects would repopulate the area quickly.

"All is not lost - within four weeks we'll have grass growing and in six months you probably won't know too much has gone on here,” Sutton said.

Two fires damaged the same forest in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.