Fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after deadly explosion

A massive fire has broken out at Beirut port on Thursday, a little more than a month since a huge blast devastated the port facilities and surrounding area.

The Washington Post's Beirut Bureau Chief Liz Sly tweeted that the Lebanese Army has told people to evacuate the vicinity around the duty-free zone, and video is circulating on social media showing workers fleeing the area.

Although it was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, the State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed.

Middle East Eye correspondent Ragip Soylu wrote on Twitter that the Lebanese Army confirmed a fire had broken out in a tire warehouse and that extinguishing operations -- including the use of army helicopters -- have already begun.

Soylu said authorities assured the fire would not lead to an explosion.

The Aug. 4 killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500, and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital after nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.