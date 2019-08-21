Fidel Castro's former crocodile bites man at Swedish aquarium

Fidel Castro was infamous for baring his teeth and lashing out at his political opponents, even into his old age.

So it seems only fitting that a crocodile once owned by the deceased Cuban dictator took a leaf out of its old master's book when it bit a man at a crayfish party in Sweden Tuesday.

The man, identified only as being in his mid-70s, was attending a private party at the Skansen Aquarium in Stockholm when the crocodile bit him, The Local Sweden reported.

MASSIVE CROCODILE SPOTTED IN OHIO CREEK WHILE CHILDREN WERE PLAYING IN WATER

"He had his arm on the wrong side of the security glass and was then bitten by one of the crocodiles," Mikael Pettersson, a police control room officer, told local media. "He was heavily bandaged when we arrived on the scene."

The man was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to reports.

In Sweden, crayfish parties are held with friends and family in August and September to commemorate the end of summer. Tuesday's party at the Skansen Aquarium was organized by the head of the business, who claimed to have shouted before the man was bitten, but said it was too late.

"What I saw was that he climbed up on a rock and was holding one of his arms over the glass barrier of the crocodile exhibit because he was going to give a speech," said the owner, Jonas Wahlström. "He turned his back and the crocodile saw his hand coming down from his arm and just attacked him and bit him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wahlström said, "Luckily the crocodile dropped him after maybe ten seconds so he could be taken care of."

The crocodile is one of a pair that once belonged to Castro and now reside in Sweden. Castro, who led Cuba from 1959 until 2008, gifted the reptiles - named Castro and Hillary - to a Russian cosmonaut in 1978, who subsequently donated them to the Moscow Zoo. They came to Stockholm in 1981, according to the Local.

The crocodiles have had 11 offspring since arriving in Sweden, and in 2015, Wahlström transported 10 of the baby crocodiles to Cuba to help with its dwindling population.