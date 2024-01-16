Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Fatal blast at Serbian factory leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

The incident took place at a fuel strip production unit in the central city of Krusevac

Associated Press
A blast Tuesday at a Serbian factory that produces tires, protective gear and industrial explosives killed one person and injured four, police said.

The explosion occurred around 9a.m. at a fuel strip production unit of the Trayal Coorporation factory. 

The factory is located in the central city of Krusevac, according to a police statement.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.

Those injured in the blast were transferred to Krusevac hospital, police say.

The explosion also resulted in a fire at the complex.

Police said the injured have been transferred to the Krusevac hospital.