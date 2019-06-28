Family of woman who died performing webcam sex act calls for more regulations on industry

The family of a 21-year-old U.K. woman who said she was “left to die” while performing on her webcam sex show last March are reportedly calling for more regulations in the online porn industry.

Hope Barden, who accidentally asphyxiated herself on the show, was a disability worker who moonlighted as a webcam personality to make extra money.

WOMAN DIES AFTER PERFORMING ‘DANGEROUS’ WEBCAM SEX ACTS: REPORT

Police arrested one of Barden’s online customers, Jerome Dangar, on separate pornography charges after her death, reports said. Dangar was allegedly online when Barden died and had paid her to strangle herself but made no effort to get her help, according to 9 News in Australia.

Investigators reportedly said he regularly encouraged Barden to perform “degrading and dangerous” sex acts in the months before her death and considered charging him with manslaughter, but he died in his jail cell in April.

“Anyone with daughters or other relatives involved in this terrible industry must be aware of the risk of harm,” Barden’s mother said in a statement released through the Staffordshire Police.

“A duty of care exists in any relationship. If someone is obviously in danger, one has a legal obligation to take steps to help. In this tragic case, Hope was left to die,” she added.