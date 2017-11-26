Families of India terror victims angry at militant's release

next Image 1 of 2

As the Indian city of Mumbai commemorates the 2008 terror attacks that left 168 people dead, relatives of the victims say they're angry that Pakistan has released a militant linked to the massacre.

Swati Ajay Gavande, the widow of a slain police officer, says Hafiz Saeed should never have been released. She says Saeed's release makes her sad for all the grieving families.

Her husband, Ajay Gavande, was among those shot and killed after 10 gunmen fanned out across Mumbai and attacked hotels, a major train station and a Jewish center on Nov. 26, 2008.

Indian and U.S. authorities are also outraged at last week's release of Saeed. He ran an organization widely believed to be a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group, which India believes was behind the attack.