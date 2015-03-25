Europe's growing horsemeat scandal: France says Dutch, Cypriot and Romanian companies involved

Europe's horsemeat scandal is spreading, as French consumer safety authorities say companies from Romania, Cyprus and the Netherlands were part of a supply chain that resulted in horsemeat being disguised as beef in frozen lasagna sold around the continent.

French companies were also part of the supply chain.

France's junior minister for consumer goods, Benoit Hamon, said Saturday an initial investigation shows that one of the French companies bought frozen meat from a Cypriot trader, who had received the meat from a Dutch food company. And that Dutch company had received the meat from a Romanian supplier.

Romanian authorities are investigating. Dutch authorities say they are ready to investigate if necessary.

Lasagna meals and burgers suspected of containing horsemeat have been pulled from shelves in Britain, Ireland, Sweden and France.