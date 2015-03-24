European air safety agency lifts recommendation against flying to Israel's Tel Aviv airport

The European Aviation Safety Agency has lifted a recommendation that airlines refrain from flying to Tel Aviv airport.

The agency said Thursday it is now recommending that national authorities base decisions on flying to Israel's main airport "on thorough risk assessments, in particular using risk analysis made by operators."

EASA had said late Tuesday that it "strongly recommends" that airlines refrain from operating flights to and from Tel Aviv. It said it revised its advice on the basis of information provided by Israel's Civil Aviation Authority and following coordination with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA on Wednesday lifted a 24-hour ban on U.S. flights to and from Tel Aviv, which it instituted in response to a rocket strike that landed about a mile (1.6 kms) from the airport