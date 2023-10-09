Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The European Union

EU official's announcement freezing aid to Palestinians causes confusion before officials backtrack

EU's confusion of freezing funds comes days after Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas attacked Israel

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Hamas' attack on Israel requires a US response against Iranian regime: Mike Pompeo Video

Hamas' attack on Israel requires a US response against Iranian regime: Mike Pompeo

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argues the U.S. must strike back against Iranian leadership for the killing of nine Americans during the Hamas attacks on Israel.

The European Union reversed course on Monday after one of its top officials posted on social media that aid to the Palestinians had been suspended because of the attack on Israel by Hamas, which caused confusion and outrage from other EU countries that the official had overstepped the boundaries.

Oliver Varhelyi, of Hungary serves as the EU’s commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, and on Monday, he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that the European Commission was putting all its development aid for Palestinians, worth 692 million Euros, or $729 million, under review.

He added that all payments to the Palestinians were "immediately suspended."

LIBERAL WRITER ARGUES THE WORD TERRORISM IS A ‘SLUR’ THAT SHOULD BE ‘RETIRED’ AS HAMAS ATTACKS ISRAEL

Hamas

Gunmen from the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, during an anti-Israel military march in Gaza City. (Yousef Masoud/Majority World/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The post created concerns from other governments, which questioned if Varhelyi’s commission could take such action, and raised concerns whether freezing the aid would hurt Palestinian civilians.

Earlier in the day, officials said the aid would be discussed on Tuesday during an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Some countries reportedly raised concern about the freezing of aid behind the scenes, while others like Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg and Ireland publicly voiced their concerns.

ADL LEADER VENTS ON MSNBC OVER NETWORK'S COVERAGE OF HAMAS TERROR AGAINST ISRAEL: ‘WHO’S WRITING THE SCRIPT?'

"Our understanding is that there is no legal basis for a unilateral decision of this kind by an individual commissioner, and we do not support a suspension of aid," Ireland’s foreign ministry said.

The Commission said more than five hours after Varhelyi’s post, that it held an aid review and declared, "as there were no payments foreseen, there will be no suspension of payments."

Josep Borrel, the EU foreign policy chief, further confused matters when he said the EU would not suspend "due payments" after the Commission said no payments were foreseen.

ISRAELI EYEWITNESS TO TERROR REELING OVER DEVASTATING SURPRISE ATTACK: ‘FAILURE OF MASSIVE PROPORTIONS’

Demonstrators march in New York

Demonstrators attend an "emergency rally for Gaza" outside the Israeli Consulate in New York City, New York on Monday, October 9, 2023. Supporters of both Palestine and Israel clashed at the event as Israel remains at war with Hamas. (Jennifer Mitchell for Fox News Digital)

The Commission did not explain the mismatch in information, but stated humanitarian aid would continue.

It added that the review to ensure no aid benefits or enables any terrorist organization in their attacks against Israel would continue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Hamas militants killed about 900 Israelis and abducted dozens in the deadlines incursion in 50 years, which prompted Israel to retaliate with its heaviest bombardment of Gaza, which killed over 680 people.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.