EU leaders agree to shut down bloc's external borders for 30 days

The European Union (EU) agreed to a travel ban on Tuesday, prohibiting most foreigners from entering the countries' borders for 30 days, in an effort to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The 27 nations will seek to enforce the measure immediately, according to The Associated Press.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European leaders made the decision while on a conference call.

She also said citizens of the United Kingdom, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland will likely be exempt.

There is currently a joint effort underway to repatriate citizens who outside the EU's borders, The AP reported.

European Union leaders are holding a second summit to respond to the coronavirus threat on Tuesday, with the hopes of forming a task force to stop the disease from spreading any further.