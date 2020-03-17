Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

EU leaders agree to shut down bloc's external borders for 30 days

By Nick Givas | Fox News
The European Union (EU) agreed to a travel ban on Tuesday, prohibiting most foreigners from entering the countries' borders for 30 days, in an effort to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The 27 nations will seek to enforce the measure immediately, according to The Associated Press.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European leaders made the decision while on a conference call.

She also said citizens of the United Kingdom, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland will likely be exempt.

There is currently a joint effort underway to repatriate citizens who outside the EU's borders, The AP reported.

European Union leaders are holding a second summit to respond to the coronavirus threat on Tuesday, with the hopes of forming a task force to stop the disease from spreading any further.

