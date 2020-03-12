Photos: Coronavirus leaves sports arenas, concert venues, museums empty
Many venues around the world, including sporting events, are left empty, in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The seats are empty at the Amway Center, home of the NBA's Orlando Magic, in Orlando, FL, Mar. 12, 2020. Stephen M. Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP
A classroom in an empty public school in the small Spanish Basque village of Labastida, northern Spain, Mar. 11, 2020. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
Olympiakos' Youssef El-Arabi celebrating after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece, Mar. 12, 2020. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
The auditorium of National Theatre of Pecs empty on the evening of a cancelled show in Pecs, southern Hungary, Mar. 11, 2020. Tamas Soki/MTI via AP
Ushers leaving empty Hammond Stadium, after a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles was canceled, in Fort Myers, Fla., Mar. 12, 2020. AP Photo/Elise Amendola
The empty Missouri Senate chamber after senators adjourned for the day and announced they would not reconvene in a full session until at least Mar. 30 because of concerns over the new coronavirus, in Jefferson City, Missouri, Mar. 12, 2020. Photo by David A. Lieb
The teams of Wolverhampton Wanderers, left, and Olympiakos standing on the pitch prior the Europa League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece, Mar. 12, 2020. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
View of an empty gallery at El Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 12, 2020. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby seen on the big screen in an empty Sprint Center as he spoke to the media after canceling the remaining games of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament due to concerns about the coronavirus, in Kansas City, Mo., Mar. 12, 2020. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
An empty lecture hall at the University of Miskolc, following the Hungarian government declaration of a national state of emergency in Miskolc, Hungary, Mar. 12, 2020. Janos Vajda/MTI via AP
