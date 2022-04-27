Protesters chuck tomatoes at Emmanuel Macron days after French presidential win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Protesters threw tomatoes at French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Cergy, France on Wednesday, days after Macron won re-election.

Macron's security detail could be seen wielding an umbrella to deflect a barrage of cherry tomatoes during Wednesday's visit. Macron secured re-election against nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday.

Footage shows Macron and his security detail wading through a crowd in Cergy only for a nearby man to be pelted with tomatoes. Security sprang into action, covering Macron first with their hands and arms and then with umbrellas.

Macron appeared to remain relatively calm during the incident, pointing for his entourage to move away following several seconds of confusion.

President Biden attempted to call Macron to congratulate him on his victory Sunday evening, the night of the election. Macron didn't take his call, however, as he was "at the Eiffel Tower having a good time," according to Biden.

Biden and Macron spoke via telephone on Monday.