Biden's call to Macron goes unanswered on election night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron did not take a phone call from President Biden on Sunday night, leaving Biden to converse with Macron's staff and wait until the next day.

"I feel good about the French election," Biden told a gaggle of reporters upon his return to Washington, D.C., after a weekend trip in Delaware. "I tried to talk to him last night. I spoke to his staff and he was at the Eiffel Tower having a good time. And I’m going to be talking to him today."

RON KLAIN MOCKED FOR TOUTING BIDEN'S UNPOPULARITY, CITING FRENCH ELECTION TO SUGGEST 2024 VICTORY

Biden congratulated Macron on Twitter Sunday, writing, "Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation — including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change."

Biden has struggled before in his attempts to get world leaders to get back to him. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates both declined calls from Biden last month regarding oil exports, according to The Wall Street Journal.

FRANCE RECALLS AMBASSADORS TO US AND AUSTRALIA IN RESPONSE TO AUKUS NUCLEAR SUBMARINE PACT

Top Russian military leaders also reportedly declined Biden's calls last month, according to The Washington Post.

In 2021, repeated U.S. attempts to reach out to North Korea were met with no response, according to the BBC.

Biden eventually spoke to Macron on Monday to congratulate him on his re-election, according to a statement from the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He underscored the close and enduring relations between the United States and France, our oldest ally, based on shared democratic values, economic ties, and security cooperation. President Biden conveyed his readiness to continue working closely with President Macron on our shared global priorities," the statement from the White House said.