Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Middle East

El-Sissi's re-election considered imminent as polls close in Egypt

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi came to power in 2014 after leading overthrow of Mohammed Morsi

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Voting closed on Tuesday in Egypt's presidential election that is almost certain to see President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi secure a third term.

The election has been overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, a conflict on Egypt’s eastern border that threatens to expand into wider regional turmoil.

Voting began Sunday. According to a timetable published by the National Election Authority, the results will be announced on Dec. 18.

MULTI-PARTY COALITION CRITICIZES EGYPTIAN GOVERNMENT IN RARE SHOW OF DISSENT

El-Sissi, who has been president for over nine years, faces no serious challenger. The three other candidates include Farid Zahran, head of the opposition Social Democratic Party; Abdel-Sanad Yamama, chairman of the Wafd Party; and Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People’s Party.

Egypts President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi speaks while meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, Sunday Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File)

More than 67 million Egyptians were eligible to vote, with the turnout yet to be announced. As of noon Monday, 45% of the eligible electorate had cast their ballots, the National Election Authority said.

A runoff is set for Jan. 8-10 if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote.

The North African country faces an economic crisis, with inflation surging. One third of Egypt's 105 million people live in poverty, according to official figures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

El-Sissi came to power in 2014, a year after he as defense minister led the military removal of the elected but divisive Islamist President Mohammed Morsi during widespread street protests against his rule.