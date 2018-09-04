Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Crime
Published

Egyptian man outside US Embassy in Cairo is accused of botched attack

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Egyptian man arrested after backpack caught fireVideo

Egyptian man arrested after backpack caught fire

Authorities say the suspect embraced an 'extremist ideology' and intended to carry out a hostile attack on the U.S. embassy in Cairo.

An Egyptian man was arrested Tuesday outside the U.S. Embassy in Egypt after chemicals in his backpack caught fire, an episode authorities labeled a botched attack.

The man, Abdullah Ayman Abdel-Sameea, 24, had a backpack full of flammable chemicals outside the embassy, in the Garden City neighborhood of the capital city, Cairo, the Interior Ministry said.

Abdullah Ayman Abdel-Sameea, 24, had a backpack full of flammable chemicals outside the embassy, according to the Interior Ministry.

Abdullah Ayman Abdel-Sameea, 24, had a backpack full of flammable chemicals outside the embassy, according to the Interior Ministry. (Adel el-Adawy via AP)

Abdel-Sameesa allegedly embraced “extremist” ideology and, according to the ministry, he planned to use the materials as part of a “hostile” act. No one was harmed, however.

The U.S. Embassy tweeted Tuesday that officials there were “aware of a reported incident on Simon Bolivar Street in Cairo,” and advised Americans to stay away from the embassy. In a subsequent tweet, embassy officials said police had finished their investigation and normal business operations had resumed.

The area around the embassy, which is next to its British counterpart, is heavily policed, and has concrete barriers blocking traffic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.