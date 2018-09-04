Egyptian man outside US Embassy in Cairo is accused of botched attack

An Egyptian man was arrested Tuesday outside the U.S. Embassy in Egypt after chemicals in his backpack caught fire, an episode authorities labeled a botched attack.

The man, Abdullah Ayman Abdel-Sameea, 24, had a backpack full of flammable chemicals outside the embassy, in the Garden City neighborhood of the capital city, Cairo, the Interior Ministry said.

Abdel-Sameesa allegedly embraced “extremist” ideology and, according to the ministry, he planned to use the materials as part of a “hostile” act. No one was harmed, however.

The U.S. Embassy tweeted Tuesday that officials there were “aware of a reported incident on Simon Bolivar Street in Cairo,” and advised Americans to stay away from the embassy. In a subsequent tweet, embassy officials said police had finished their investigation and normal business operations had resumed.

The area around the embassy, which is next to its British counterpart, is heavily policed, and has concrete barriers blocking traffic.

