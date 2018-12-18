Dying man left young neighbor 14 years' worth of Christmas gifts before he passed, family says

A Welsh family recently discovered that a deceased neighbor left their two-year-old daughter, Cadi Williams, Christmas gifts that she'll be able to open for the next 14 holiday seasons.

The neighbor, Ken, lived next to Cadi and her family in the Welsh town of Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, for two years, according to the BBC. Her parents, Owen and Caroline, said Ken "doted" on their daughter.

On Monday, Ken's daughter paid the Williams family a visit and presented them with the festive surprise.

"She was clutching this big bag plastic sack and I thought it was rubbish she was going to ask me to throw out," Owen told the news outlet. "But she said it was everything her dad had put away for Cadi. It was all of the Christmas presents he had bought for her."

Both parents began to tear up. Owen said, "It's difficult describing it because it was so unexpected. I don't know how long he put them away whether it was over the last two years or whether he bought them towards the end of his life."

Cadi's parents said Ken gave the young girl books and toys. On Twitter, Owen wrote he and his wife are thinking of starting a tradition with Cadi, and giving her "'a present from Ken' for the next 14 years."

Earlier this week, the family caved and opened one of Cadi's gifts. Ken gave her "Christmas Eve at the Mellops,'" a book written by Tomi Ungerer.

Owen described Ken as a "real, real character."