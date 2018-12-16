Letters to Santa found behind chimney are 'delivered' a century later

Santa Claus will be receiving a few extra letters this Christmas after notes, written by children more than a century ago, were discovered at a museum in West Virginia -- and got "delivered" earlier this month.

The four long-lost letters, which were written in 1912 and 1913, were found a few years ago during a renovation of the Beverly Heritage Center, the organization revealed online.

The letters "are believed to have accidentally fallen between the chimney wall and the fireplace mantelpiece where they remained for 106 years."

Authored by members of the Woodward family, the center's historians noted that the letters were true to the "spirit of Christmas."

One of the letter's authors, Page Woodward, who was 8 years old on Dec. 25, 1912, according to the center, was selfless in her requests to the jolly man from the North Pole. She asked Santa to bring gifts for everyone but herself — including an air rifle, a Boy Scout book, a sweater and magazines, all for her brother.

While it was unclear whether she received the gifts on her list, Woodward "got married and made embroidered artwork" when she grew up, according to the center. She died in 1951.

The uncovered letters were delivered to Santa on Dec. 1 by none other than "two local children who great-great grandparents may have played with the original authors."

The letters are currently on display at the Beverly Heritage Center until the end of December, according to the museum.