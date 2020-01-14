Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ireland
Published

Dublin police find 'human limbs' in plastic bag

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Irish police are investigating a plastic bag of human remains that was discovered Monday night, according to media reports.

The police, known as the Gardai, said  "human limbs were found in a bag outside houses at the junction of Moatview Gardens and Drive" in the suburban area of Coolock near Dublin, The Irish Times reported.

The bag was found on a road by a group of young people, police said.

2 MEN IN IRELAND CHARGED WITH HIJACKING MINIBUS CARRYING 3 PASSENGERS, REPORTS SAY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bag reportedly contains arms and legs. Authorities are working with Forensic Science Ireland to identify all of its contents.

Investigators are also searching through missing person reports to determine the identity of the remains. Local officials suspect the remains are linked to rising drug crime in Dublin and surrounding towns.