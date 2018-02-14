Drug smugglers tried using fake butt implants to hide cocaine, police say

Two would-be drug smugglers failed in a "cheeky" attempt at slipping their stash by authorities at Lisbon airport, Portugal officials said.

The pair was arrested Monday after they attempted to smuggle more than two pounds of cocaine inside a pair of fake butts, police said.

One of the men carrying the two cushion-like implants, which were attached to a pair of swimming trunks, was detained by the country’s anti-narcotics unit.

While police only identified him as a foreigner from a Latin American country, Sky News reported the man was from Brazil.

The second man was arrested soon after at a train station under the suspicion he would be receiving the drugs.

Police said the haul was equivalent to at least 5,000 sellable individual portions of cocaine.

It is not clear how police discovered the fake implants.