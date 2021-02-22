Dogs are mysteriously turning blue and pink in Russian city

Packs of dogs in eastern Russia are inexplicably turning up pink and blue.

The bizarre phenomenon has occurred in and around the town of Dzerzhinsk, about 242 miles east of Moscow, near the abandoned Dzerzhinskoye Orgsteklo chemical plant that once manufactured highly toxic hydrocyanic acid, which is also a core ingredient in a once commonly used "Prussian blue" dye. Experts believe this detail may help explain why some pups are now blue through-and-through — including their excrement, according to vets.

Without clearer details, Dmitry Karelkin, head physician of Zoozashchita veterinary hospital, officially blamed the blue hue on "some kind of chemical," which doesn’t appear to have harmed the animals physically.

Meanwhile, examiners from the Lobachevsky Research Institute of Chemistry at Nizhny Novgorod State University, as well as the Committee for State Veterinary Surveillance, found "no signs of irritating chemical burns," while results from the blood and stool tests did not reveal significant toxicity.

The blue dogs reportedly will remain under close observation for about 20 days. Meanwhile, no announcements have been made to specifically address pooches that are turning up pink, according to East2West news agency. However, some are calling for an investigation of a chemical dump in another area of Dzerzhinsk, where 300,000 tons of toxic waste was unloaded after the Cold War. The nearby Kristall defense plant was also implicated in local reports.

East2West has reported that city officials are calling the claims "exaggerated."

To read more from The New York Post, click here.