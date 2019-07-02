Expand / Collapse search
Ireland
Dog killed in swan attack at park in Ireland

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A dog was reportedly killed in Ireland on Saturday by a swan who beat the pet to death with its wings.

The cocker spaniel was swimming near a group of swans and their offspring, called cygnets, in a pond at Bush Park in Dublin, The Irish Times reported. One of the swans broke away, and apparently aimed for the dog just before 11 a.m.

“We started screaming at the swan, trying to distract it,” a man who was feeding ducks nearby said. “The poor dog didn’t realize what was going on and swam straight for the swan.”

A dog was killed at Bushy Park in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, local media reported.

The man told the news outlet the swan lifted up its wings and attacked the dog "with one wing and then the other."

"That stunned the poor thing," he said. "Three or four more slaps and she was gone."

The dog's owner was extremely distraught, according to the witness and a park ranger. The dog's body was reportedly removed from the pond using a paddle boat and net.

