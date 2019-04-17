Disney donates $5M to Notre Dame reconstruction following fire

Days after a fire ravaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the Walt Disney Company on Wednesday announced their pledge to help rebuild the historic landmark.

The company – which released the animated movie “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” – unveiled their $5 million donation in a statement, saying that it’ll go towards reconstruction.

TRUMP SAYS HE HAD ‘WONDERFUL CONVERSATION’ WITH POPE FRANCIS, OFFERED HELP AFTER NOTRE DAME FIRE

In announcing their contribution, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger discussed the cathedral’s prominent role in the city’s history.

“Notre-Dame is a beacon of hope and beauty that has defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries, inspiring awe and reverence for its art and architecture and for its enduring place in human history,” Iger said in the statement. “The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends and neighbors in the community, offering our heartfelt support as well as a $5 million donation for the restoration of this irreplaceable masterpiece.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The blaze erupted at Notre Dame on Monday. While relics, including the Crown of Thorns purportedly worn by Jesus at his crucifixion, were saved and the main structure remained intact, the blaze collapsed the cathedral’s spire and much of the roof.

Among others who have said they would contribute to the repair efforts include French companies Total and L'Oreal, as well as billionaire tycoons Bernard Arnault and Francois Pinault.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.