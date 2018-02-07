Debora Perez, Argentine journalist, dies after going into cardiac arrest during endoscopy, reports say

Argentine journalist and legislator Debora Perez died Tuesday after she reportedly went into cardiac arrest due to complications from anesthesia used during an endoscopy. She was 50.

Perez was admitted to Trinity Medical Center Palermo Sunday night for severe stomach pain, Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported Tuesday. She agreed to receive an endoscopy after a doctor’s recommendation.

Perez, however, went into cardiac arrest during the procedure, after complications reportedly arose from the anesthesia, Teleshow reported. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Perez was a well-known journalist, who appeared on the morning show “Arriba Argentinos.” The newscast was one of the most-watched morning shows in the country. She also appeared on other TV shows over the years, according to Teleshow.

Last June she quit her journalism career to go into politics. Elected in October to become a Buenos Aires legislator, she was sworn in to the position in December.

Perez was married to sports journalist Enrique Sacco and had two children from a previous marriage.