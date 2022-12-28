Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Deadly 200-car pileup on foggy Chinese bridge caught on video

One person reported dead in Zhengzhou, China

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
More than 200 vehicles involved in pileup in China Video

More than 200 vehicles involved in pileup in China

A massive crash in Zhengzhou, China, has been captured on video. (Reuters)

A massive pile-up involving more than 200 vehicles was captured on video in China. 

The huge wreck unfolded Wednesday on the Zhengxin Huanghe Bridge in Zhengzhou as a heavy fog set in over the area, according to Reuters. 

The footage begins with a box truck slamming into the back of another vehicle, pushing damaged cars around as sirens could be heard wailing in the background. 

"This is too scary. Full of people here, I don't think we can get off the bridge," Reuters quoted a bystander as saying in one clip. 

CHINA TO REMOVE COVID-19 REGULATIONS FOR INBOUND TRAVELERS 

Video taken from the crash scene in Zhengzhou, China showed cars piled on top of each other and drivers standing in the road.

Video taken from the crash scene in Zhengzhou, China showed cars piled on top of each other and drivers standing in the road. (Reuters)

Videos taken from the scene also showed cars, vans and SUVs facing all directions after crashing into each other, many with damaged front hoods and windows. 

CHINA SENDS 71 WARPLANES, 7 SHIPS TOWARD TAIWAN IN 24 HOURS 

A massive crash in Zhengzhou, China, during foggy conditions Wednesday, has been captured on video.

A massive crash in Zhengzhou, China, during foggy conditions Wednesday, has been captured on video. (Reuters)

A local fire department sent 11 fire trucks and 66 personnel to respond to those at the scene, Reuters reported, citing state media. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

One portion of a video taken at the scene shows a box truck slamming into other vehicles.

One portion of a video taken at the scene shows a box truck slamming into other vehicles. (Reuters)

More than 200 vehicles in total were reported to have been involved in the crash, with at least one death. 

The bridge was later closed off to all traffic.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.