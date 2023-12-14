Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Danish police arrest multiple individuals suspected of terrorist plot in coordinated action

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the counter-terrorism move at a press conference in Brussels but did not elaborate

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Danish authorities have arrested multiple individuals in a coordinated counter-terrorism effort.

Police in Denmark arrested several people Thursday allegedly linked to an "extremely serious" terrorist plot, according to officials.

"This is extremely serious," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said of the counter-terrorism effort. "It shows the situation we are in in Denmark. Unfortunately."

EUROPE FACING 'HUGE RISK OF TERROR ATTACKS' DURING CHRISTMAS SEASON, EU WARNS

Denmark prime minister

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels for the two-day meeting. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Frederiksen spoke to the media about the police efforts in a press conference at the European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium.

"It is absolutely true when both (Denmark's intelligence agencies) say that there is a high risk in Denmark," Frederiksen continued. 

She added, "It is of course completely unacceptable in relation to Israel and Gaza, that there is someone who takes a conflict somewhere else in the world into Danish society."

DENMARK BANS DESECRATION OF RELIGIOUS TEXTS AS TENSIONS FLARE OVER QURAN BURNINGS

Arrests were made in several locations across the country but further details on the nature of the planned attacks were not given.

Denmark's national terror threat level was raised to four — the second-highest classification.

Copenhagen police and the national intelligence service are expected to give a press conference later in the day.

Mette Frederiksen

Frederiksen told media reporters Thursday that several arrests have been made in multiple locations across Denmark in response to an "extremely serious" terrorist threat. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters in Paris, France earlier this month that the European Union is facing a rising threat of terrorism due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"With the war between Israel and Hamas, and the polarization it causes in our society, with the upcoming holiday season, there is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union," said Johansson.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin reportedly told TF1 television on Dec. 3 that the country was "durably under threat from Islamist terrorism" after a prosecutor identified the French 26-year-old born to Iranian parents accused of fatally stabbing a German tourist and injuring two others steps away from the Eiffel Tower in Paris over the weekend.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com