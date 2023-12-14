Danish police arrest multiple individuals suspected of terrorist plot in coordinated action

Danish authorities have arrested multiple individuals in a coordinated counter-terrorism effort.

Police in Denmark arrested several people Thursday allegedly linked to an "extremely serious" terrorist plot, according to officials.

"This is extremely serious," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said of the counter-terrorism effort. "It shows the situation we are in in Denmark. Unfortunately."

Frederiksen spoke to the media about the police efforts in a press conference at the European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium.

"It is absolutely true when both (Denmark's intelligence agencies) say that there is a high risk in Denmark," Frederiksen continued.

She added, "It is of course completely unacceptable in relation to Israel and Gaza, that there is someone who takes a conflict somewhere else in the world into Danish society."

Arrests were made in several locations across the country but further details on the nature of the planned attacks were not given.

Denmark's national terror threat level was raised to four — the second-highest classification.

Copenhagen police and the national intelligence service are expected to give a press conference later in the day.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters in Paris, France earlier this month that the European Union is facing a rising threat of terrorism due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"With the war between Israel and Hamas, and the polarization it causes in our society, with the upcoming holiday season, there is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union," said Johansson.