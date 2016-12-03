Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 3, 2016

Dad finds out his son was killed after detective answers his phone

FALCON HEIGHTS, MN - JULY 07: Police tape left Larpenteur Avenue following the police shooting death of a black man on July 7, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Philando Castile was shot and killed last night, July 6, 2016, by a police officer in Falcon Heights, MN. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) – A Long Island father learned his 15-year-old son had been killed after he called the teen's cellphone and a police detective answered, and the boy's mother learned of his death while she was hospitalized.

Raul Guzman, of Hempstead Village, tells Newsday he called their son, Joshua, on Monday to make sure the high school sophomore was in school.

Guzman learned that Joshua had been fatally shot overnight. He was found lying in a street gutter. Guzman says Joshua must have gone out while he was asleep. Guzman says he'd told his son not to leave the house and the teen said he wouldn't.

There have been no arrests.

The boy's mother was being treated for a broken back from a car crash about a week ago.

