Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UNITED NATIONS

Czech foreign minister highlights lack of European leadership, failure to 'project geopolitical power'

Europe has proven it can defend Russia, but the bloc must do more, according to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky

By Peter Aitken , Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
close
Czech foreign minister highlights lack of European leadership Video

Czech foreign minister highlights lack of European leadership

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky spoke with Fox News Digital about fears over Russia and concerns about migration that have only grown more severe due to a lack of clear European leadership.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

UNITED NATIONS, New York - Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, during an interview with Fox News Digital, bemoaned that Europe now struggles to impact geopolitical issues and lacks clear leadership in the over two dozen member bloc. 

"I think it's a clear show that Europe has lost its ability to project geopolitical power, especially into Africa and the Middle East, because we are basically not able to do any kind of measures to stop this irregular migration," Lipavsky said. 

"When somebody who really has no right for asylum is in Europe, there are no true mechanisms … so they will need to put more effort into that, definitely," he added. 

Czechia, also known as the Czech Republic, sits in the middle of Europe and still considers itself the continent’s "natural crossroads," which places it in a unique position to discuss matters regarding immigration and conflicts on the border. 

HUNGARIAN FM RECALLS STRONG TRUMP ADMIN ‘EXPERIENCE,’ CLAIMS ‘OUR HOPE IS ALL’ ON FORMER PRESIDENT

Despite that prominent perspective, Lipavsky noted that "the leadership must come from the big" countries, as "that’s how things are done in international politics." 

Czech Foreign Minister

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky discusses concerns over Russia and the Middle East. (Fox News Digital)

Lipavsky argued that this lack of leadership has made the conflict between Ukraine and Russia more difficult, but he admitted the war helped waken the bloc’s members to certain issues they had ignored. 

"We have rediscovered our ability, at least in the east, to protect Ukraine, but, still, we need to do more, honestly," Lipavsky said. "I would not say it’s a dire situation, but certainly the lack of leadership also could be visible." 

TALIBAN DISMISS DISCRIMINATION ACCUSATIONS AS ‘ABSURD’ DESPITE BANNING WOMEN FROM PUBLIC IN AFGHANISTAN

"As minister of foreign affairs from Czechia, I’m trying to come up with proposals. I’m trying to call for common action," he continued. "For example, we are delivering a lot of ammunition to Ukraine. We have this ammunition initiative." 

"Those are hundreds, thousands of shells, which then make a difference on the battlefields – more than words," he added.   

NATO Czech Foreign Minister

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, left, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Indo-Pacific partners at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on April 4, 2024. (Reuters/Johanna Geron/Pool)

Lipavsky framed the current state of international politics as one of "global confrontation," with conflicts across multiple regions that impact all nations due to their effects on everything from energy to food supplies and general shipping.

"We see many conflicts in the Middle East," Lipavsky said. "It’s not only Gaza or now Lebanon, where the north of Israel is being shelled by rockets for many months, but it is also the navigation in Red Sea, which is being endangered by Houthis, and those are supported by Iran."

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT BACKS UN CLAIM RELIEF WORKERS ACCUSED OF AIDING HAMAS ARE IMMUNE

"This is a very complex matter, and we need to de-escalate," he added. "We need to put a lot of effort into peace, but also not forget that Israel has a right to defend itself." 

Czechia earlier this year voted against the Palestinian States gaining expanded powers in the United Nations and last week was one of 14 countries that voted against a Palestinian-drafted resolution that adopted the International Court of Justice opinion that demanded Israel leave Gaza and the West Bank. Lipavsky explained that the resolution "skewed in one direction," which was "a very basic reason to vote against" the resolution. 

Foreign Affairs Czechia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky speak following their meeting at the Czernin Palace, in Prague on May 30, 2024. (Petr David Josek/Pool via Reuters)

However, he stressed that Russia remains "definitely" the most important crisis facing Czechia and other European countries. 

"Russia wants to destroy the complete Ukrainian nation. They want to include them into Russia and … It's like Hitler during the World War. It's absolutely similar," Lipavsky insisted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We know that we used to be in a sphere of influence of Soviet Union during Czechoslovakia … after the Second World War until the fall of the Berlin Wall," he said. "I don't want to happen to Czechia again that some dictator will tell us what to do and what to not and to exploit us. 

"So we have to defend from this, from this Russian trust, and then of course, to be a good ally to U.S., and good to NATO," he added. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 