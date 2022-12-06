Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

Croatian MiG-21 military jet crashes during training flight

Search team looking for crew with no other details released

Associated Press
A Croatian MiG-21 military jet crashed during a training flight Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Defense said.

INDONESIA PLANE CRASH THAT KILLED 62 PARTLY CAUSED BY NEARLY DECADE-LONG EQUIPMENT FAILURE

The crash happened in an uninhabited forested area in the northeast of the country around 2 p.m. A search team was looking for the crew, the ministry statement said.

A Croatian MiG-21 military plane crashed during a training flight on Tuesday. The crash happened in an uninhabited forest and a search team is still looking for the crew. Pictured is the road to Croatia is seen through trees in Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A Croatian MiG-21 military plane crashed during a training flight on Tuesday. The crash happened in an uninhabited forest and a search team is still looking for the crew. Pictured is the road to Croatia is seen through trees in Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

No other details were immediately available.

