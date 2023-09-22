Cop allegedly kills ex-girlfriend with service gun after promising 'no one' else could have her

A police officer in Argentina allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend dead earlier this week at her workplace after barging in and claiming, "You’re mine or no one’s," according to reports.

Sergio Patricio Galván, a police officer in Formosa, barged into the beauty center where his ex-girlfriend Teresita Luciana López worked as a secretary Monday. After declaring she would be with him or no one else, he allegedly shot and killed her before entering a bathroom and attempting suicide.

Galván shot himself once in the abdomen and another time in the head, but he survived and was transferred to Formosa Central Hospital for treatment, according to Argentine outlet TN. He then was heard shouting, "Look what you made me do."

Police learned Galván, 35, and López, 34, had "maintained a romantic relationship" but broke up in August.

People familiar with the couple said Galván took the breakup badly and had continued to harass López to the point she was going to report him, though police confirmed they had not received any complaints prior to the murder.

López was reportedly going to file a complaint the day she was murdered. She had told him she was at work, and he showed up minutes later.

He used his service pistol to commit the murder, according to Jam Press. Police will conduct an autopsy on López to determine how many times Galván shot her, and Galván remains in intensive care at the hospital.

Mariana Barbetti, the salon owner, told the media she was in her office when she heard a receptionist urge someone to call the police.

"At first, I thought it was a robbery and went out onto the street through the window," Barbetti said. "That’s where I saw the girl waiting in the waiting room, and she said, ‘Doctor, a man came in, shot your receptionist, and then shot himself.’"

López’s sister Patricia wrote on social media that she doesn’t know how to "go on without you."

"Thank you, God, for the sister you lent us for these 34 years. We love you, Teresita Luciana López," she wrote.