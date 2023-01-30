Christmas, Easter removed from London School of Economics academic calendar: 'Church of woke' has taken over

The London School of Economics in the U.K. is removing historical Christian terms from its academic calendar in an attempt to better reflect its "international" character.

LSE is stripping Michaelmas, Christmas, Lent and Easter as the names for its terms and breaks, which are being renamed next year as "autumn term," "winter break," "winter term" and "spring break," respectively, according to The Telegraph.

"These new names use more accessible and widely-recognized terminology, and better reflect the international nature of our community and our broader global engagement," the school said in a statement. Many British universities have traditionally named their academic terms after Christian holidays.

Toby Young, general secretary of the Free Speech Union, blasted LSE for its decision, according to LBC.

"If this was an effort to secularize the LSE I’d be sympathetic," he said. "But in reality, it reflects the fact that the LSE, like most British universities, is in thrall to a new religious cult — the church of woke — that is far more dogmatic than Christianity."

Simon Calvert, who serves as deputy director at The Christian Institute, echoed Young, telling The Telegraph: "We have been warning for years that Christians are being pushed from the public square, yet the problem is getting worse."

"Christians and those with traditional views often find themselves silenced or bullied. It’s particularly ironic when this happens at institutions that were originally founded on Christian principles and with endowments from Christian benefactors."

"So, this ludicrous decision by the LSE to rebrand traditional academic terms, by scrapping references to the calendar of the established Church, is more virtue-signaling nonsense that creates exclusion in the name of inclusivity," Calvert added.

Calvin Robinson, an Anglican deacon in the separatist Free Church of England who has claimed his ordination in the Church of England was "snatched away" because of his conservative theological views, also condemned LSE's move as an attempt at "whitewashing Christ from the calendar."

"We truly live in a post-Christian Britain and it is ugly," Robinson tweeted in part.

LSE did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment by time of publication.

