Chinese satellite observed grappling and pulling another satellite out of its orbit

China reportedly displayed another alarming leap in space-based technology and capabilities this week after an analytics firm claimed to observe a satellite "grab" another and pull it from its orbit.

China’s Shijian-21 satellite, or SJ-21, disappeared from its regular position and reappeared while making a "large maneuver" to move closer to a dead BeiDou Navigation System satellite. The SJ-21 then pulled the BeiDou out of its orbit and placed it a few hundred miles away in a "graveyard orbit" where it is unlikely to interfere or collide with active satellites.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Chinese state media said the SJ-21 was designed to "test and verify space debris mitigation technologies," but the potential to move satellites around presents terrifying capabilities for orbital manipulation of satellites belonging to other nations.

NASA'S DAY OF REMEMBRANCE HONORS FALLEN HEROES

Brian Flewelling, chief architect for space situational awareness (SSA) at ExoAnalytic Solutions, presented footage of the event during a webinar hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Secure World Foundation.

"We continue to track SJ-21 and monitor it for conjunctions with all known space objects. The ability to maintain custody of SJ-21 after this large daytime maneuver is an important and unique capability of Exo’s commercial SSA network," Flewelling said in the video.

JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE ARRIVES AT ORBITAL HOME 1 MILLION MILES FROM EARTH

The maneuver is part of On-Orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing (OSAM) capabilities, which the U.S. and European nations have also pursued, according to Breaking Defense.

Such operations would fall under Space Command’s operations, specifically as a possible factor in future Artemis program launches, according to Aerospace America.

LARGE ‘POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS’ ASTEROID PASSING BY EARTH ON TUESDAY

"Artemis is about more than getting back to the moon; it’s about sustained human presence on the moon and the ultimate goal of going to Mars," said Larry Huebner, NASA technical lead for OSAM-2.

An OSAM-capable vehicle may eventually come equipped with a 3D printing device to manufacture new pieces to produce in space, giving way to incredible capabilities for what space vehicles can accomplish.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. plans to launch a "servicer" satellite in 2025, but China’s display might cause Space Command to step up development.

Neither the Pentagon nor Space Command responded to a Fox News request for comment by the time of publication.