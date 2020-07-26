Moving trucks with diplomatic plates spotted leaving US consulate in China as police clear pedestrians

Chinese police cleared a path for moving vans and vehicles with diplomatic plates that pulled out of the U.S. consulate on Sunday.

Pedestrians crowded the sidewalk outside of the consulate in Chengdu as authorities continued to clear out the building following mutual closures in China and the U.S. Police shut down the street and sidewalk, patrolling the barriers as hecklers set off fireworks and cursed at foreign media on the scene.

A bus left the grounds shortly before three medium-sized trucks arrived and left only hours later, with cars bearing diplomatic plates leaving around the same time. The contents of each vehicle are completely unknown at this time.

VIRGINIA, UTAH RESIDENTS REPORT RECEIVING UNSOLICITED PACKETS OF SEEDS IN THE MAIL REPORTEDLY FROM CHINA

A man attempted to unfurl a banner or sign on the scene late on Sunday, but police were quick to remove him.

China ordered the closure of the consulate following the U.S. order to close the Chinese consulate in Houston.

The U.S. alleged that the consulate was functioning as a nest of spies who tried to steal data from Texas facilities, including the Texas A&M medical system and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

China called the allegations “malicious slander.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.