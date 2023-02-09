Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China spokeswoman denies knowing about fleet of spy balloons, labels US 'number one' in spying

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed reports of a fleet of balloons on multiple continents is US disinformation warfare.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Pentagon: China flight part of a greater, years-long surveillance effort Video

Pentagon: China flight part of a greater, years-long surveillance effort

The weather off the coast of South Carolina is expected to worsen, potentially making the search more complicated next week, Fox News' Bryan Llenas reports.

A People's Republic of China spokeswoman denied any knowledge of a "fleet" of surveillance aircraft as reported by the U.S. and Japan.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswomen Mao Ning addressed the reports Thursday in a press conference in Beijing.

CHINA LODGES 'STERN PROTEST' OVER SPY AIRCRAFT SHOOT-DOWN, CALLS US 'IRRESPONSIBLE'

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023.

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tyler Thompson)

When asked to confirm or deny U.S.-Japanese reports that the balloon was only one of a fleet of aircraft spotted on multiple continents, Mao criticized the countries' handling of the issue.

"On the airship, the Chinese side has repeatedly shared its information. The unintended, unexpected entry of the unmanned Chinese civilian airship into US airspace is entirely caused by force majeure," said Mao. 

RUBIO SAYS BIDEN WAITING TO TELL AMERICAN PUBLIC ABOUT CHINESE BALLOON A ‘DERELICTION OF DUTY’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Thursday, Oct 13, 2022.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Thursday, Oct 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Liu Zheng, File)

She continued, "The Chinese side has made that clear in its communication with the U.S. side time and again, yet the U.S. overreacted by using force. China firmly opposes and deplores this."

Mao denied any knowledge of the supposed fleet, and blamed the rumor on U.S. disinformation.

US MILITARY SHOOTS DOWN CHINESE SPY BALLOON OVER ATLANTIC OCEAN

A large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4.

A large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Chad Fish via AP)

The spokeswoman took another swipe at the country, calling the nation "number one" for espionage and surveillance.

Mao said, "I am not aware of any ‘fleet of balloon.’ That narrative is probably part of the information and public opinion warfare the U.S. has waged on China. As to who is the world’s number one country of spying, eavesdropping and surveillance, that is plainly visible to the international community."

"Japan should adopt an objective and fair position on the airship incident instead of dramatizing it like the U.S.," she added.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com