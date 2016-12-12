China says EU, US not complying in anti-dumping disputes

China has taken action through the World Trade Organization accusing the United States and the European Union of failing to comply with the trade body's anti-dumping agreement.

The Geneva-based body said Monday that China had informed the WTO it was seeking "dispute consultations" with the U.S. and EU over the way the bloc and the U.S. make calculations in anti-dumping disputes. It did not elaborate.

China's mission in Geneva didn't immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

In Washington, the U.S. trade representative's office said the United States remains concerned about "serious imbalances" in China's state-directed economy, including in the steel and aluminum industries.

It said the U.S. would protect American workers and companies "from the damaging effects of persistent distortions in the Chinese economy."

___

Paul Wiseman contributed from Washington.