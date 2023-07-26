Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China issues guidelines on standardization of intelligent connected vehicles

China's 2-phase plan intends to promote widespread integration of intelligent connected vehicles

Associated Press
China's industry ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines on standardization of intelligent connected vehicles.

The guidelines map out equipping the world's largest auto market with a standards system in two phases.

Cars drive on the road

Cars drive on the road during the evening rush hour in Beijing, China, on July 1, 2019. (REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo)

They include formulating a system that will support assisted and autonomous driving functions by 2025 and the roll-out of standards that will support the development of autonomous driving applications and establish a sound safety assurance system by 2030, according to the guidelines.

