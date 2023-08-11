Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China detains military industrial worker accused of espionage for CIA

The worker, identified only by the surname 'Zeng,' is accused of communicating state secrets to the CIA

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The Chinese Communist Party has arrested and detained a worker on a military-industrial project suspected of espionage.

The communist government announced Friday that national security officials suspect the Chinese worker of spying for the CIA.

Chinese parliament

A member of security personnel walks past the seats at the Great Hall of the People after the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing. (LIU JIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Official statements only identify the suspect by the surname "Zeng" and claim the individual formed a working relationship with a U.S. official, trading confidential information for financial payouts.

Chinese intelligence claims that Zeng, 52, met the official while studying abroad in Italy for his employer. The ministry claims the alleged communications were with a member of the CIA.

"Zeng gradually developed a psychological dependence on [the U.S. official], who took the opportunity to indoctrinate him with Western values," the statement from the Ministry of State Security read. 

The message was posted on the ministry's official WeChat page. 

Zeng, through his employment with the military, allegedly had access to state secrets and sensitive information

"Having finished overseas study, Zeng returned to China and continued to have multiple secret meetings with the CIA agents and provided a great amount of key intelligence and collected funds for spying," it continued.

Great Hall of the People

Delegates leave the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

The CCP alleges the U.S. official offered to help Zeng and his family emigrate from China to the United States in addition to the financial payouts.

The accusations are only the latest in an escalating battle for intelligence between the U.S. and China.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com