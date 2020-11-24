Firefighters, neighbors rescue 2-year-old boy dangling from high-rise building in China, video shows

A 2-year-old boy in China was rescued by firefighters and neighbors after he fell out of a window on the 13th floor of a high-rise building in the city of Hefei Sunday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. local time in a residential district of the Anhui Province city.

The child, who lived on the 13th floor with his parents, fell and appeared to be caught on the wire mesh of the burglary-resistant window on the 12th floor.

A neighbor reportedly spotted the child hanging outside the window of his balcony and rushed to help the boy. He grabbed his hands through the bars of the window while his wife called police.

China’s CCTV released video of the firefighters arriving and using tools to cut and remove the bars separating the child from the balcony. The boy eventually was pulled to safety.

The child’s father reportedly left him alone in the apartment after the boy fell asleep to run errands. But the boy woke up and climbed out of the bedroom.

It was not immediately clear whether he suffered any injuries in the fall.