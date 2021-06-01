China confirms first human case of H10N3 bird flu: report

The first case of human infection from the H10N3 strain of bird flu has been detected in China, reports said.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Tuesday confirmed the infection in a 41-year-old man within the country's eastern province of Jiangsu, according to Reuters.

The man, from Zhenjiang, was hospitalized on April 28 after developing a fever and other symptoms. He was diagnosed as having the H10N3 avian influenza virus a month later – though it was unclear how he became infected.

H10N3 is a less severe strain of the virus in poultry. The potential of it spreading over a wide-reaching area was low, according to the NHC.

The most well-known avian flu strain, H5N1, has a 60% mortality rate, but the U.S. has yet to report any infections among people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Avian influenza viruses rarely infect people, the CDC added. Health officials have stated that poultry workers are most likely to get sick when working with infectious or dead animals.

While many different strains of avian influenza are currently in China, there have been no significant numbers of human infections since the H7N9 strain killed about 300 people from 2016-2017, Reuters reported.

No other cases of human infection with H10N3 were previously reported around the globe, the NHC said.

The man was in stable condition, according to the news organization. His close contacts were observed, and no additional cases have been found.

