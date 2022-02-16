Canadian truckers react to Ontario easing COVID-19 restrictions: 'That's not enough'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian truckers protesting in Ottawa told Fox News that Ontario's easing of COVID-19 restrictions wasn't nearly enough to get them to leave.

"It's like a little piece of bone thrown in front of a very hungry pitbull," trucker Csaba Vizi told Fox News. "It's just not enough."

Truckers have occupied Ottawa since late January demanding an end to COVID-19 mandates. Ontario Premier Doug Ford accelerated the province's reopening plan on Monday, announcing that vaccine passports and capacity limits would end March 1. Masking requirements, however, would remain in place.

Ford said the change was not happening because of the protests, but "in spite of it."

"We're moving in this direction because it is safe to do so," the premier said.

But the truckers want all of Canada's COVID-19 mandates lifted.

"To me, it was almost like nothing," Jan Groen told Fox News. "They eased it for the general public to go to the grocery store," but "the federal government hasn't changed their point of view on it at all."

Another trucker, Edward Martyrosya felt similarly.

"We are waiting until all the mandates will be over," he said.

Some felt Ford was playing games with them.

"Doug Ford is just playing yo-yo with these mandates," trucker Derek Brouwer said. "One week it's this, then they let you go, then they take it back."

Another trucker, Tim Norton, told Fox News: "They can take it back on whenever they want," and "as soon as they get the trucks out of here they might change their minds and lock everything down again."

"So we're still not in a very good place," Norton continued.

One trucker, Tyler, felt optimistic.

"It's a step in the right direction," he said, adding that they still needed the Trudeau administration's support and written confirmation that all mandates will be lifted.

Vizi said he would be prepared to wait until the truckers full demands were met.

"I already got a special delivery today," Vizi said. "Some sunscreen for August if I have to be here. I don't want to get burned on my beach chair sitting next to my truck."