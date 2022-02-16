Expand / Collapse search
Canadian truckers react to Ontario easing COVID-19 restrictions: 'That's not enough'

Freedom Convoy won't leave until all demands are met

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
OTTAWA, Ontario – Canadian truckers protesting in Ottawa told Fox News that Ontario's easing of COVID-19 restrictions wasn't nearly enough to get them to leave.

"It's like a little piece of bone thrown in front of a very hungry pitbull," trucker Csaba Vizi told Fox News. "It's just not enough."

Truckers have occupied Ottawa since late January demanding an end to COVID-19 mandates. Ontario Premier Doug Ford accelerated the province's reopening plan on Monday, announcing that vaccine passports and capacity limits would end March 1. Masking requirements, however, would remain in place. 

Ford said the change was not happening because of the protests, but "in spite of it."

Trucks parked in Ottawa on the 19th day of the Freedom Convoy protest

Trucks parked in Ottawa on the 19th day of the Freedom Convoy protest (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

"We're moving in this direction because it is safe to do so," the premier said.

Doug Ford, Ontario's premier, listens during a news conference following the Canada's Premiers meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. The premiers will put together a list of priorities to present to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the first ministers' meeting, expected in January. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Doug Ford, Ontario's premier, listens during a news conference following the Canada's Premiers meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. The premiers will put together a list of priorities to present to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the first ministers' meeting, expected in January. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

But the truckers want all of Canada's COVID-19 mandates lifted.

"To me, it was almost like nothing," Jan Groen told Fox News. "They eased it for the general public to go to the grocery store," but "the federal government hasn't changed their point of view on it at all."

A sign outside a restaurant in downtown Ottawa asks for proof of vaccination

A sign outside a restaurant in downtown Ottawa asks for proof of vaccination (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Another trucker, Edward Martyrosya felt similarly.

"We are waiting until all the mandates will be over," he said.

Canadian trucker Derek Brouwer

Canadian trucker Derek Brouwer (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Some felt Ford was playing games with them.

"Doug Ford is just playing yo-yo with these mandates," trucker Derek Brouwer said. "One week it's this, then they let you go, then they take it back."

Protesters dance outside of the Canadian Parliament on the 19th day of the Freedom Convoy

Protesters dance outside of the Canadian Parliament on the 19th day of the Freedom Convoy (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Another trucker, Tim Norton, told Fox News: "They can take it back on whenever they want," and "as soon as they get the trucks out of here they might change their minds and lock everything down again."

Police stand outside near the Parliament of Canada

Police stand outside near the Parliament of Canada (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

"So we're still not in a very good place," Norton continued.

Freedom Convoy protest signs in Ottawa, Canada

Freedom Convoy protest signs in Ottawa, Canada (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

One trucker, Tyler, felt optimistic.

"It's a step in the right direction," he said, adding that they still needed the Trudeau administration's support and written confirmation that all mandates will be lifted.

Trucks parked in a line outside the Parliament of Canada

Trucks parked in a line outside the Parliament of Canada (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Vizi said he would be prepared to wait until the truckers full demands were met. 

A dog hangs out the window of a truck in Ottawa, Canada

A dog hangs out the window of a truck in Ottawa, Canada (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

"I already got a special delivery today," Vizi said. "Some sunscreen for August if I have to be here. I don't want to get burned on my beach chair sitting next to my truck."

Lisa Bennatan is an associate producer/writer for Fox News Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LisaBennatan and Instagram @Lisa_Bennatan