Canadian politician apologizes for taking nude photo of fellow lawmaker on Zoom

A member of the Canadian parliament is apologizing after taking a photo of a fellow lawmaker, who was briefly caught nude during a virtual meeting of the parliament last week.

William Amos, a Liberal Party member of parliament who was caught nude, tweeted on Thursday: "I appreciate that MP Sébastien Lemire came forward and confessed to me directly that he took the screenshot of me getting clothed after my run. I also appreciate that he apologized to me and my family over the phone."

But he added, "that piece of honesty is a good start. However, MP Lemire did not say with whom he shared it, why he shared it, and how many people shared it after receiving the photo from MP Lemire."

The comments by Amos come a day after Lemire, a member of the Bloc Quebecois Party, said in the House of Commons that he would like to present his apologies to the House "for breaching the standing orders by taking a picture of a member on April 14th."

Lemire said he had "no idea" how the picture made it to the media, and added that was the "only comment" he would make.

In an email to Global News, Amos explained that his video was accidentally turned on as he was changing into work clothes after going for a run. "….I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously it was an honest mistake and it won't happen again."

Amos, apparently, was visible only to members of parliament and staffers on an internal video conference feed. Since he wasn’t speaking during the period when he appeared naked, his image didn’t show up on a feed visible to the public.

Amos said on Thursday, "I remain focused on serving my constituents and all Canadians. Since the Speaker of the House is considering an investigation, I don’t have further comments at this stage."