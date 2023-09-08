Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Canadian police looking for suspect accused of spraying ink on people

Toronto police are investigating five incidents that occurred in the city's Financial District

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Filipino man shows police how he escaped from prison hiding under van Video

Filipino man shows police how he escaped from prison hiding under van

Michael Cataroja, 26, shows how he escaped from a Manila prison by cramming himself into a narrow space in a truck's undercarriage and holding onto the metal frame. A British terror suspect escaped prison using a similar method. (SOURCE: Jam Press)

Police in Canada's largest city are investigating multiple instances in which a man has sprayed ink on unsuspecting passersby. 

The Toronto Police Service has opened up a mischief investigation into the five separate incidents, which occurred between June 14 and Aug. 24, in the city's Financial District. 

CANADIAN MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY RAN OVER, KILLED MUSLIM FAMILY PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Canada ink crimes

Toronto police are looking for a man linked to a mischief investigation in which unsuspecting people have been sprayed with ink in the city's Financial District.  (Toronto Police Service)

In each incident, a man sprayed pen ink on passersby, police said. All the incidents occurred between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Authorities released images of the suspect taken from surveillance cameras. He was described as being in his 30s and approximately 5-foot-8. 

Someone shared a post on Reddit claiming to have been hit with ink, but it was unclear if that was one of the incidents police are investigating.

The poster said they were stained with ink on their way to work.

Toronto ink investigation

An image captured from security cameras in Toronto showing someone wanted in a mischief investigation.  (Toronto Police Service)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today, I saw these two people had been hit with ink. Neither of them had noticed," the post said. "When I got to work a colleague had also been inked. Has this happened to others?"

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.