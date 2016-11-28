Canadian PM Trudeau won't attend Castro's funeral

A spokeswoman says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not be attending the funeral of Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Andree-Lyne Halle, a spokeswoman for Trudeau, confirmed Monday that the prime minister will not travel to Havana for the funeral.

Trudeau was heavily criticized on Saturday for describing Castro as a "legendary revolutionary and orator" and "a remarkable leader" in a statement.

Trudeau's reaction prompted strong criticism on Twitter from two Republican U.S. senators, Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas, both Cuban-Americans. Rubio called Trudeau's remarks "shameful" and Cruz called them "disgraceful."

Castro attended the funeral of Trudeau's father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, a longtime friend, in Montreal in 2000.

Governor General David Johnston, Queen Elizabeth's II representative as Canada's head of state, will attend Castro's funeral.