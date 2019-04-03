Canadian mother fights off mountain lion that mauled her 7-year-old son

A mother summoned her inner mama grizzly to fight off a mountain lion after it latched onto her seven-year-old son’s arm and began to maul him.

Chelsea Bromley rushed to her son’s Zack rescue after hearing loud screams and bangs outside her home in Vancouver Island, Canada. She found that a cougar was attacking the boy.

“She jumped it,” Kevin Bromley, the boy’s father told CBC, saying the mother tried to open the jaws to free the child. “I think any mom would do that. It's that selfless love.”

She couldn’t pry open the jaw as the creature had clenched on the boy too hard, but their screams scared the cougar, forcing it to flee the scene.

The father added that there was “blood everywhere” but luckily the mother intervened promptly and saved the child, though he sustained injuries.

“She's beside herself. If it had been a bigger cougar, it would have been over,” he told Global News.

The boy reportedly suffered head, neck and arm injuries, though thanks to a loose hoodie he was protected from further injuries.

He was airlifted to the hospital after the ordeal, with doctors saying he will fully recover.

“He's figured out that was pretty close to near death," Bromley told CBC. "He's old enough to grasp that. And that's a big pill to swallow, just to digest that mentally."

“As soon as I saw him yesterday, I just started bawling,” Bromley added. “I think today it's starting to sink in for him what happened. We're just trying to focus on him and make sure this doesn't impact him mentally or traumatically.”

British Columbia conservation officers reportedly killed two mountain lions after the incident, with one of them being responsible for the mauling of the child.