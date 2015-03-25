Canadian filmmaker and emergency room doctor arrested in Cairo while traveling to Gaza

The government says two Canadians have been arrested by Egyptian police in Cairo.

Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Caitlin Workman said Sunday that Canada's embassy in Cairo is in contact with local authorities and is providing consular assistance to the two Canadians. She could not release further information due to privacy concerns.

A friend of the two men, Justin Podur, says they were detained by Egyptian police late Friday. He says the Canadians where en route to the Palestinian-ruled Gaza Strip.

Podur identifies the two Canadians as Tarek Loubani, an emergency doctor in London, Ontario, and John Greyson, a Toronto-based filmmaker and York University professor. He says Loubani was involved in a program to train Gaza doctors and Greyson was looking into the possibility of making a documentary about a Gaza hospital.