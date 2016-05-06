Canadian convoy waits for dawn, hoping to flee wildfire zone

next Image 1 of 3

Canadian officials are waiting for dawn to see whether it will be safe for a convoy of evacuees to get out of the fire-ravaged Fort McMurray area.

Gasoline tankers were being sent in to top up fuel tanks for a drive to the south.

Meanwhile, a mass airlift of evacuees was expected to resume Friday morning, a day after 8,000 people were moved out.

Officials say no deaths or injuries related to the fire have been reported.

Crews battling the fire got a little help with temperatures forecast to fall overnight to 16C (61 F) from the low 30s. But Chad Morrison of Alberta Forestry said the fire won't be quenched until there is significant rainfall.

