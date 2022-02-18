Expand / Collapse search
Canada trucker protests: Ottawa police launch operation to clear streets, arrest demonstrators

Canada's House of Commons has canceled a session Friday for the police operation

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Ottawa police announced Friday that some protesters "are being arrested" during an operation to clear out those who have been demonstrating against Canada’s coronavirus restrictions. 

"There is a large police presence on Nicholas Street, protesters are being advised to leave immediately. Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested," Ottawa police wrote on Twitter. "We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful." 

Police also tweeted that they wanted to inform demonstrators "under provincial and federal legislation, you will face severe penalties if you do not cease further unlawful activity and remove your vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites." 

A protester is seen being arrested in Ottawa Friday morning.

A protester is seen being arrested in Ottawa Friday morning. (ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Some officers were seen carrying automatic weapons and going door-to-door along a line of trucks and other vehicles parked in Ottawa's downtown, the Associated Press reports.

The operation comes as police have filed charges against two organizers of the Freedom Convoy -- Tamara Lich and Chris Barber -- following their arrests yesterday.

Lich, 49, of Medicine Hat, Alberta, has been charged with counseling to commit the offense of mischief, according to CTV News.

Chris Barber, 46, of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, faces charges of counseling to commit the offense of mischief, counseling to commit the offense of disobeying a court order and counseling to commit the offense of obstructing police, CTV News added, noting that both are expected to appear in court today.