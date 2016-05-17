Canada introduces bill to protect transgender Canadians

next Image 1 of 3

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has put forward a bill to extend human rights protections to transgender Canadians.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said Tuesday the law is necessary to make it unequivocal that transgender persons have the right to live free from discrimination, hate propaganda and hate crimes. The proposal comes amid a U.S. debate in about transgender bathroom policies that limit restroom use to students based on their birth sex.

The Canadian legislation would, if passed, make it illegal to prevent someone from getting a job or to discriminate in the workplace on the basis of gender identity or gender expression. It also expands hate speech laws to include gender identity and gender expression.

Similar legislation has previously failed to pass Parliament several times, including last year.