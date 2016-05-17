Expand / Collapse search
Canada introduces bill to protect transgender Canadians

By | Associated Press
    Charlie Lowthian-Rickert, a transgender female, is comforted by her dad Chris Rickert as her mom Anne Lowthian, right, after speaking beside Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould during an announcement in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 17, 2016, regarding legislation on gender identity and gender expression. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has put forward a bill to extend human rights protections to transgender Canadians. Wilson-Raybould said Tuesday the law is necessary to make it unequivocal that transgender persons have the right to live free from discrimination, hate propaganda and hate crimes. (Sean Kilpatrick /The Canadian Press via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT (The Associated Press)

TORONTO – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has put forward a bill to extend human rights protections to transgender Canadians.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said Tuesday the law is necessary to make it unequivocal that transgender persons have the right to live free from discrimination, hate propaganda and hate crimes. The proposal comes amid a U.S. debate in about transgender bathroom policies that limit restroom use to students based on their birth sex.

The Canadian legislation would, if passed, make it illegal to prevent someone from getting a job or to discriminate in the workplace on the basis of gender identity or gender expression. It also expands hate speech laws to include gender identity and gender expression.

Similar legislation has previously failed to pass Parliament several times, including last year.